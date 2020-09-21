Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 235.50 ($3.08).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CINE shares. Morgan Stanley cut Cineworld Group to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of Cineworld Group stock traded down GBX 1.85 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 46.53 ($0.61). 32,046,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,555,871. Cineworld Group has a one year low of GBX 18.29 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 244.70 ($3.20). The company has a market capitalization of $638.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 63.90.

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

