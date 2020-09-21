Citigroup Lowers Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $183.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $127.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.27.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MRTX opened at $161.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.80. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $171.48.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,987,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.