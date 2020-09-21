Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Down 10.9%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)’s stock price dropped 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 17,595,977 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 11,671,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

CLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.43 and a beta of 2.43.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,017,071 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,255 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 40.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,816,751 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,162,169 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,014 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,765,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,842 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,053 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,877 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

