Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)’s stock price fell 9.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.36. 8,532,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 6,979,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDE. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.97.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Terrence F. Smith sold 51,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $422,044.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,635.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 37.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

