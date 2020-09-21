CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of CohBar in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBR opened at $1.06 on Thursday. CohBar has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.25.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that CohBar will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disease, such as Alzheimer's disease.

