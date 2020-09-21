Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.50.

COHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Group upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coherent from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Coherent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Get Coherent alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Coherent by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,042,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,711,000 after purchasing an additional 551,925 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,557,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Coherent by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 960,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,242,000 after purchasing an additional 220,508 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coherent by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $151,157,000 after purchasing an additional 203,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,500,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherent stock traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.73. 5,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,448. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.57 and a 200 day moving average of $124.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.66. Coherent has a 12-month low of $78.21 and a 12-month high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.43 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. Coherent’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Coherent will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.