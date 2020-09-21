Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Trading Down 8.8%

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)’s share price dropped 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.98 and last traded at $30.51. Approximately 1,831,031 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,363,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.45.

CFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -435.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.96.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $620.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.26 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colfax Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 19,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $600,599.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,274.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 6,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $189,744.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,684.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,691 shares of company stock worth $878,326 over the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Colfax Company Profile (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

