Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Trading Down 7.9%

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) shares were down 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.40 and last traded at $19.77. Approximately 1,648,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,494,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 52,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,186.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954,289 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,619.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,091 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $5,667,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after acquiring an additional 348,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

