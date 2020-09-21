Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Community First Bancshares from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Get Community First Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBI opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.19 million, a PE ratio of 265.00 and a beta of 0.41. Community First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community First Bancshares stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) by 199.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Community First Bancshares worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community First Bancshares Company Profile

Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Community First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.