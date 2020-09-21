Comparing Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) & Safe-T Group (NYSE:RBZHF)

Safe-T Group (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) and Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Safe-T Group and Blue Apron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group N/A N/A N/A Blue Apron -15.72% -103.21% -26.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Safe-T Group and Blue Apron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe-T Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Apron 0 2 1 0 2.33

Blue Apron has a consensus price target of $9.70, indicating a potential upside of 38.57%. Given Blue Apron’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than Safe-T Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Safe-T Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Blue Apron shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Blue Apron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Safe-T Group and Blue Apron’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group $88.38 million 0.00 -$35.24 million N/A N/A Blue Apron $454.87 million 0.21 -$61.08 million ($4.67) -1.50

Safe-T Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Apron.

Risk & Volatility

Safe-T Group has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Apron has a beta of -4.65, suggesting that its stock price is 565% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blue Apron beats Safe-T Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Safe-T Group Company Profile

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online marketplace and platform for buying and selling new and pre-owned luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury goods, including handbags, small leather goods and other accessories, shoes, watches, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb. It serves college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application primarily in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

