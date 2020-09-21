Compass Point Begins Coverage on Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

ARGO opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $70.89.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.29. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

