Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Shares Down 8.1%

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)’s share price was down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 3,926,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,889,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Conduent from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $690.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conduent by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Conduent by 332.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 18,394 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Conduent by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conduent (NYSE:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

