Consolidated Operations Group Ltd (COG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Consolidated Operations Group Ltd (ASX:COG) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get Consolidated Operations Group alerts:

About Consolidated Operations Group

Armidale Investment Corporation Limited is a listed investment company and has significant interests in the finance, telecoms, and retail industries.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Operations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Operations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.