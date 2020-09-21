Contrasting Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) and Gene Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXM)

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) and Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Gene Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Gene Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $7.92 million 2.91 -$23.88 million ($5.11) -0.16 Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gene Biotherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brickell Biotech.

Volatility and Risk

Brickell Biotech has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gene Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brickell Biotech and Gene Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gene Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brickell Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 562.65%. Given Brickell Biotech’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than Gene Biotherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Gene Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -709.41% -206.93% -118.67% Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gene Biotherapeutics beats Brickell Biotech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with axillary hyperhidrosis. It is also developing therapeutics for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, psoriasis, and other dermatological conditions. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

About Gene Biotherapeutics

Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. manages a portfolio of medical technologies in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of Generx, an angiogenic gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial for the potential treatment of patients with myocardial ischemia and refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease. It also provides Excellagen technology platform, a FDA-approved flowable dermal matrix for advanced wound care treatment, as well as serves as a delivery platform for small molecule drugs, proteins, and biologics. In addition, the company develops a medical data analytics technology platform, which offers products for the life insurance and healthcare sectors. The company was formerly known as Cardium Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. in March 2014. Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

