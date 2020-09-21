Contrasting Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) & GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) and GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and GENFIT S A/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A -219.99% -83.12% GENFIT S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Genocea Biosciences and GENFIT S A/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 GENFIT S A/ADR 3 3 4 0 2.10

Genocea Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 201.72%. GENFIT S A/ADR has a consensus price target of $11.60, suggesting a potential upside of 172.94%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genocea Biosciences is more favorable than GENFIT S A/ADR.

Volatility and Risk

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GENFIT S A/ADR has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.2% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of GENFIT S A/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and GENFIT S A/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A -$38.95 million ($2.09) -1.11 GENFIT S A/ADR $45.88 million 3.50 -$72.96 million ($1.97) -2.16

Genocea Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GENFIT S A/ADR. GENFIT S A/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences beats GENFIT S A/ADR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses. Its lead immuno-oncology program is GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in preclinical stage, designed to direct a patient's immune system to attack tumor. The company is also seeking partners to develop cancer vaccines targeting tumor-associated antigens and a vaccine targeting cancers caused by Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About GENFIT S A/ADR

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis. It is also developing in-vitro diagnostic test for the identification of patients with NASH; and TGFTX1 preclinical program for treating psoriasis or respiratory conditions, such as neutrophilic asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and the asthma-COPD overlap syndrome. Genfit SA was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

