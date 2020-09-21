COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Trading Down 9.9%

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE)’s stock price dropped 9.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 841,774 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 824,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

CMRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $650.41 million, a P/E ratio of -535.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $111.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.41 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, analysts expect that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 14.7% during the second quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,102,193 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,248,000 after acquiring an additional 397,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 89.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,637,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 773,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 79,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 122.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 479,713 shares in the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

