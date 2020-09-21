Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €44.83 ($52.75).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on 1COV shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($60.59) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get Covestro alerts:

1COV traded up €2.23 ($2.62) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €46.83 ($55.09). 5,182,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a fifty-two week high of €48.18 ($56.68). The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €39.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.35.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.