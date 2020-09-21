Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1COV has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €44.33 ($52.16).

ETR:1COV opened at €46.83 ($55.09) on Friday. Covestro has a 1-year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 1-year high of €48.18 ($56.68). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

