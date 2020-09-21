Craven House Capital (LON:CRV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.60

Craven House Capital PLC (LON:CRV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01), with a volume of 16000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of $25,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.63.

Craven House Capital Company Profile (LON:CRV)

Craven House Capital plc operates as an investment company. It also focuses on investing in or acquiring a portfolio of companies, partnerships, joint ventures, businesses, or other assets in various geographical jurisdictions. The company was formerly known as AIM Investments plc and changed its name to Craven House Capital plc in August 2011.

