Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

SFRGY opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75. SALVATORE FERRA/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

SALVATORE FERRA/ADR Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women worldwide. The company offers footwear, leather goods, apparel, silk goods, jewels, other accessories, and fragrances, as well as eyewear and watches. It provides handbags; suitcases; belts; wallets; soft accessories, such as silk twill, scarves, gloves and hats, and hair accessories; lifestyle accessories; jewelry; and ready to wear products, including outwear, knitwear, jacket and blazers, dresses, tops and shirts, pants, skirts, and children products.

