Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) Director Acquires C$30,600.00 in Stock

Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) Director John Albert Brussa bought 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$30,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,367,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$492,234.84.

John Albert Brussa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, John Albert Brussa bought 65,500 shares of Crew Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$24,235.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, John Albert Brussa acquired 100,000 shares of Crew Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, John Albert Brussa acquired 50,000 shares of Crew Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

Shares of TSE CR traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,984. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23. Crew Energy Inc has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.84.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$24.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crew Energy Inc will post -0.0985507 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Crew Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a C$0.30 price target on shares of Crew Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.54.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

