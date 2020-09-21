Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,932.50 ($64.45).

Several research firms have issued reports on CRDA. Peel Hunt downgraded Croda International to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 4,200 ($54.88) to GBX 4,650 ($60.76) in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Croda International from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Croda International from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Croda International from GBX 4,600 ($60.11) to GBX 4,950 ($64.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

CRDA stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6,268 ($81.90). 391,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,323. Croda International has a 52 week low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,286 ($82.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,937.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,160.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion and a PE ratio of 39.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a GBX 39.50 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.69%.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

