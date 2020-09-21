Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives $193.35 Average PT from Analysts

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.35.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Melius downgraded shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $9.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.59. 14,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,987. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cummins has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $215.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

