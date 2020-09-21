CVCoin Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0672 or 0.00000643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, OpenLedger DEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. CVCoin has a market cap of $832,069.12 and approximately $51,015.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00224073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00084809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.01394742 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00191478 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network.

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, HADAX and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

