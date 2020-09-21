Cybg (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.24

Cybg Plc (OTCMKTS:CBBYF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.

Cybg Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBBYF)

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

