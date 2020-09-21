Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Down 9.7%

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) shares fell 9.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $11.88. 1,442,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,767,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Several research firms have commented on DAN. ValuEngine raised Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 73.36 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. Dana had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dana news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $119,765.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Dana by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,679,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,230,000 after buying an additional 403,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dana by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,909,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after acquiring an additional 287,273 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,949,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,844,000 after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,536,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,617,000 after acquiring an additional 420,923 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Dana by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,535,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,616,000 after acquiring an additional 102,059 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

