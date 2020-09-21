Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $205,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $123,891.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,388.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,853 shares of company stock valued at $745,915. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.