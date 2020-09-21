DecentBet (DBET) Price Down 21.5% This Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 34.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. One DecentBet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. DecentBet has a market cap of $267,488.31 and approximately $1,533.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DecentBet has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043593 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.36 or 0.04382278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009588 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00034662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet.

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

