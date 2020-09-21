Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH) Insider Sells £129,920 in Stock

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH) insider Julian Heslop sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,248 ($42.44), for a total value of £129,920 ($169,763.49).

Shares of LON:DPH opened at GBX 3,252 ($42.49) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,132.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,820.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.15. Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of GBX 388 ($5.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,414 ($44.61). The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share. This is a boost from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $10.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DPH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,510 ($32.80) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,185 ($41.62) to GBX 3,515 ($45.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segments. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and locomotion and pain management products for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.