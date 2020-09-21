DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Down 29.5% This Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0816 or 0.00000780 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $226,853.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003887 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000511 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00031595 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.