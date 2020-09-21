Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s stock price fell 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.42 and last traded at $29.82. 34,267,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 35,104,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.84.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.37.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,523.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 400.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.