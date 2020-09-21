Deltex Medical Group (LON:DEMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Deltex Medical Group (LON:DEMG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.11) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of DEMG remained flat at $GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 185,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. Deltex Medical Group has a 52-week low of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 2.90 ($0.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 million and a P/E ratio of -21.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.42.

About Deltex Medical Group

Deltex Medical Group plc manufactures and sells oesophageal doppler monitoring (ODM) systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Spain, Canada, and internationally. It develops, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices that generate low frequency ultrasound signal to visualize and measure blood flow in the central circulation.

