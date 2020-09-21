Dero Price Tops $0.63 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Dero coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00006005 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $6.30 million and $584,192.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,029,903 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

