Derwent London (LON:DLN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2,440.00

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,440 ($31.88) and last traded at GBX 2,458 ($32.12), with a volume of 495261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,600 ($33.97).

DLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,400 ($44.43) to GBX 2,680 ($35.02) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Derwent London from GBX 3,958 ($51.72) to GBX 4,010 ($52.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Derwent London has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,499.50 ($45.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 19.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,790.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,002.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.62%.

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

