DEUTSCHE POST A/S’s (DPSGY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Warburg Research downgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DEUTSCHE POST A/S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

DPSGY stock opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $17.57 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

