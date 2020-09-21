DEUTSCHE POST A/S’s (DPSGY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DPSGY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of DPSGY opened at $46.59 on Thursday. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $17.57 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

