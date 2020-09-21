DMarket Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. DMarket has a market capitalization of $7.53 million and approximately $167,342.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001262 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last week, DMarket has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00225454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00085278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.28 or 0.01395251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00191802 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, IDEX, Tidex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

