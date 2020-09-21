Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $403.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $408.48.

DPZ stock opened at $397.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $424.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.78.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total transaction of $467,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,098 shares of company stock worth $9,394,287 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

