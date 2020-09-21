Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RDY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Investec raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BofA Securities raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Dr.Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDY. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.2% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.