Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Upgraded at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Investec raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 18.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth $64,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

