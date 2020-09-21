Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Upgraded at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Dr.Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.75. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 18.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,428,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,705,000 after acquiring an additional 228,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 39.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,434,000 after purchasing an additional 291,320 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 664,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,857 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.8% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 598,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 120.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 529,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 289,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.