Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Shares Down 7.9%

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS)’s stock price was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 763,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,286,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Drive Shack from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67. The company has a market cap of $86.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.36 million. Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 480.82% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Drive Shack Inc will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DS. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Drive Shack by 589.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 324,300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 2,073.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 279,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 677.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares during the last quarter. 39.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

