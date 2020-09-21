DubaiCoin Price Down 13% Over Last Week (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $190,724.74 and $1,899.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0447 or 0.00000428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021171 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00021838 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011507 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017448 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009575 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004037 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

