DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €32.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €35.40 ($41.65).

DWS stock opened at €31.25 ($36.76) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €30.12. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a fifty-two week low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a fifty-two week high of €39.99 ($47.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.60.

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

