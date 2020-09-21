Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.14). Dynavax Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 386.93% and a negative return on equity of 372.34%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 50,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $554,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,379.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,166,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,988,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,247,000 after buying an additional 552,060 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 16.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,904,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,505,000 after buying an additional 689,170 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 390.3% in the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,824,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after buying an additional 3,044,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,026,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after buying an additional 27,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

DVAX stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 86,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,714. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $594.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.95. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44.

Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

