DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Siemens (FRA:SIE)

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Independent Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €129.94 ($152.87).

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of SIE stock opened at €117.64 ($138.40) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €115.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €97.93. Siemens has a 12-month low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 12-month high of €133.39 ($156.93).

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.