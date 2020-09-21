EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Main First Bank upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. EASYJET PLC/S has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get EASYJET PLC/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33. EASYJET PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

EASYJET PLC/S Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for EASYJET PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EASYJET PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.