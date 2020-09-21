Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 4.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

NYSE EFT opened at $12.19 on Monday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.