EATON VANCE MUN/SHS Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETX)

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has increased its dividend payment by 0.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:ETX opened at $21.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.84.

About EATON VANCE MUN/SHS

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

