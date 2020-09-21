Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has decreased its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ETJ opened at $9.87 on Monday. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

